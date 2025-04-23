Punjab: Teen shot dead outside Fazilka court complex

A teen was shot dead after a group of armed assailants opened fire at him outside the Fazilka district court complex following an old enmity on Tuesday, said police. The incident took place when Sahilpreet of Dabbwala Kalan village in Fazilka was coming out of the court complex in a car. (HT File)

The incident took place when Sahilpreet (18) of Dabbwala Kalan village in Fazilka was coming out of the court complex in a car with his associates after attending a court hearing.

As soon as the car exited the court complex, another vehicle rammed into it and armed assailants sitting in it fired several rounds. The victim sustained a gunshot wound on his head and was rushed to a nearby government hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Sahilpreet’s mother said her son had received threats via social media five days ago, warning him of an attack during his court appearance. Despite informing the police, she claimed no action was taken.

Following the incident, police was deployed and DSP Tarsem Masih also reached the spot. “Eleven persons, identified as Baljeet Singh, Pritpal Singh, Palli, Sunny, Happy, Goldy, Parkash, Gubhaj, Sajan, Sahil Jossan and Billu, besides a few unidentified were booked under Sections 103 (murder), 351(2), 191(3), 190 of the BNS besides 25 and 27 of the Arms Act,” said Varinder Brar, senior superintendent of the police, Fazilka.