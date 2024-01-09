Punjab: Three more members of Mahawa gang arrested, 3.5kg heroin seized

AMRITSAR : Punjab Police on Monday arrested three more members of the Mannu Mahawa gang and recovered 3.5 kg of heroin from their possession. Punjab Police on Monday arrested three more members of the Mannu Mahawa gang and recovered 3.5 kg of heroin from their possession.

The development came over a week after the Amritsar police commissionerate busted a cross-border drug and arms smuggling racket being operated by US-based smuggler Manpreet, alias Mannu Mahawa, with the arrest of its key members on December 31, 2023. The police had also recovered 19 kg of heroin, ₹23 lakh drug money, seven pistols and drone parts from the accused.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Those arrested on Monday have been identified as Balraj Singh, alias Kaka, of Lahorimal village in Amritsar, Anmol Singh, alias Laalu, and Sarabjit Singh, both residents of Ranjhe Di Haveli in Amritsar, said Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav.

With this, the police have arrested 10 persons and recovered 22.5 kg of heroin in the case.

The DGP said besides recovering 3.5-kg heroin, police also seized 19 live cartridges and an SUV from their possession.

Sharing more details, Amritsar commissioner of police (CP) Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said the accused were arrested from the Sultanwind area following a tip-off.

He said as per the preliminary investigation, the accused were in touch with Pakistan-based smuggler Shah and US-based Manu Mahawa, and were supplying drugs and arms/ammunition across the state after smuggling the same Pakistan via drones, Bhullar added.

An case under Sections 21 and 29 of the NDPS Act and Section 25 of the Arms Act has already been registered against the accused at the Islamabad police station.