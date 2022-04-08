Punjab to build two bridges to connect border villages across Ravi
The Punjab government has finally given the administrative approval for constructing two key bridges on the Ravi in Gurdaspur and Pathankot districts to connect villages that fall between the river and India’s border with Pakistan.
The bridges, to come up at a cost of ₹190 crore, will be built at Makora Pattan in Gurdaspur and Keeri Pattan in Pathankot. The Government of India had approved ₹100 crore and ₹90 crore for the two projects, respectively, under the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund last year. However, the project had failed to take off.
According to Sunny Deol, who represents the Gurdaspur Lok Sabha constituency, the Punjab government has finally expedited the project after the intervention of Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari.
At Makora Pattan, about 3,500 villagers are living in a cluster of seven hamlets near the international border across the Ravi. A pontoon bridge, built by the public works department (PWD), has to be dismantled for four months during the monsoon (July to October), snapping these villages’ road link with the rest of the country.
Similarly, many villages fall across the river at Keeri Pattan and the locals face several hardships, especially during monsoons. For long, villagers and social organisations had been urging the central and state governments to build a permanent structure, but did not get any respite.
After Gadkari’s intervention, says MP Sunny Deol
“For political reasons, the state government was not giving administrative approval to the project. I met the Union minister Nitin Gadkari last week and made him aware of the issue. He then summoned the state government and sought an explanation, which finally led to the approval,” said Deol, while sharing information about the development.
According to Pankaj Joshi, personal assistant to Deol, the Centre had approved funds for the two bridges about eight months ago. He said the construction is expected to begin within two months.
Gurdaspur deputy commissioner Ishfaq Mohammad said he had just received the letter regarding the administrative approval, and only the PWD officials could confirm details about the project launch and deadline. However, the state PWD officials could not be contacted despite repeated attempts.
-
Blackmailed by rapist, woman commits suicide
A 36-year-old woman committed suicide after consuming pesticide in a village in the Kharkhauda area in the district on Wednesday, police said. The woman was allegedly upset over the blackmailing by her rapist. A case has been registered against the accused Indresh in Kharkhauda police station on the complaint of the woman's husband.
-
5-year-old boy, his grandfather killed in accident in Delhi’s Dwarka
A 5-year-old boy was killed and his 59-year-old grandfather was injured when they were returning from a local park in Dwarka's Chhawla area on Wednesday morning, police said explaining the incident as that of an accident even though the victim's family alleged that it was a case of road rage.
-
Forget past differences, resolve metro car shed issue: HC tells Centre, Maha
Mumbai: The Bombay high court on Thursday asked the Centre and the state government to amicably resolve the dispute involving the 102-acre plot at Kanjurmarg, where the state government proposed to construct a Metro car shed and an interchange for various Metro corridors, as the delay was escalating costs and increasing burden on the state exchequer.
-
Ludhiana | GADVASU cadets to participate in National Equestrian Championship
The cadets of 1 PB R&V Sqn NCC, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), will participate in the National Equestrian Championship and Delhi Horse Show for the first time in 25 years. The cadets will compete against the best horse riders of the country in the championship. The team comprises Vikas Garg, Gurarshbir Singh Bal, Yuvraj Singh, Makhan Verma, Manish Kumar and Puneet kaur.
-
Ludhiana | PAU observes World Health Day
The department of food and nutrition, Punjab Agricultural University, and the Ludhiana Chapter of Nutrition Society of India and Indian Dietetic Association observed World Health Day on Thursday by organising a talk on 'Anemia and Food Factors' . The resource person for the talk was nutritionist Kanta K Sharma, who is a founder head, department of food and nutrition, and former dean, College of Home Science, PAU.
