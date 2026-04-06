Punjab: To garner NRI support, SAD delegates to fly abroad

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has planned to send delegations comprising young leaders to different countries to touch base and muster support from the non-resident Punjabis living in North America, Australia, New Zealand and Europe, keeping in view the state polls scheduled in early 2027. SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal will address the rallies through video-conferencing and speak about the party’s future plans and vision if it forms the government next year. Meetings will be held in Canada, Australia and other countries.

The events in big cities overseas will begin in the last week of April in Canada and Australia followed by other nations, which have a sizeable Punjabi population. This is the second time that the SAD has planned such an exercise. In 2015, party leaders had visited different foreign countries, including Canada and the US, to counter the Aam Aadmi party (AAP) which was making inroads into the state’s political landscape. Sending young leaders is seen as a tactical move so that they are not questioned for the past “shortcomings”.

The AAP had received massive support from the Punjabi diaspora and they closely tracked the elections of 2017 but left bewildered when party failed to reach a winning number in the 117-member state legislative assembly and also blamed a section of leadership for failing to fulfill their aspirations.

In the 2022 state polls, AAP registered a thumping victory winning 92 seats and SAD, which had severed its 24 years’ ties with the BJP over the issue of farm laws (later repealed), shrunk to three seats in the assembly.

Political parties, including the BJP and the Congress, often visit foreign countries and meet the diaspora to build a narrative in their favour which is being perceived as triggering a support base back home through their parents, relatives and friends.

“We are getting a lot of calls and messages from the Punjabi diaspora living in foreign countries to engage and visit them. They say they have been left disillusioned by the AAP government’s performance in Punjab. So they want to indulge in a dialogue with the Shiromani Akali Dal,” said Parambans Singh Romana who will lead the party’s delegation to Canada. He said that the elected representatives at different levels, including members of the city (civic bodies), MLAs and MPs are also keen for SAD’s visit and they have assured that they would arrange meetings with the local diaspora.

Simultaneously, Gurpreet Singh Raju Khanna will lead the delegation to Australia. Both the delegations will visit important towns and cities in the two countries — Toronto, Winnipeg, Calgary and Vancouver in Canada, and Melbourne, Sydney and Adelaide in Australia.

Other young faces who are part of the two delegations are Youth Akali Dal president Sarabjeet Singh Jhinjer and party’s social media head Nashattar Gill.

“During the meetings, we will highlight the development works done by our government when in power for two terms (2007-12 and 2012-17) and also compare it with that of the AAP government. We will discuss the AAP government’s style of governance as being remote-controlled,” Romana added.