Punjab to get new CEO as Sibin going on central deputation

Punjab is set to get a new chief electoral officer (CEO) soon as the present incumbent, Sibin C, is proceeding on central deputation. Sibin, a 2005-batch IAS officer, has been cleared by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, central government, for appointment as joint secretary in the Union ministry of health and family welfare. Sibin C

Sibin has been posted in place of Roli Singh, a 1994-batch IAS officer of Rajasthan cadre, and will have a tenure of five years from the date of assuming charge or until further orders, according to an order issued by the establishment officer in the Union ministry of personnel, public grievances and pensions on Wednesday.

He was among four IAS officers whose requests for a no-objection certificate for central deputation was recently cleared by the Punjab government – the others being Tejveer Singh (1994 batch), Dilip Kumar (1995 batch) and Varun Roojam (2004 batch). During his tenure of nearly three years as CEO, Sibin conducted the 2024 parliamentary polls and by-elections to one Lok Sabha constituency and eight assembly constituencies in the state.

His replacement will be selected by the Election Commission of India from a panel of three officers to be provided by the state government.

Earlier, the state authorities had sent the names of three IAS officers in July 2025 for the post. “It is not clear whether the ECI will seek a fresh panel of names or select the new CEO from the panel sent earlier,” an officer aware of the developments said. Among the important tasks for the new CEO will be conducting a special intensive revision of the electoral rolls and the state’s general assembly elections due in early 2027.