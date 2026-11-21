The Punjab government will soon initiate the recruitment of master cadre teachers to strengthen the teaching workforce in government schools, education minister Harjot Singh Bains said on Friday. Bains said the proposed recruitment was aimed at addressing staffing requirements in government schools and improving academic support for students. (HT) more

The announcement came during a meeting with representatives of the Master Cadre Union in Chandigarh, where the minister heard their demands and assured them that their legitimate concerns would be considered and addressed in accordance with established rules and procedures.

Jalalabad MLA Jagdeep Kamboj Goldy and Fazilka MLA Narinder Pal Singh Sawna also attended the meeting.

Bains said the proposed recruitment was aimed at addressing staffing requirements in government schools and improving academic support for students. He added that strengthening the teaching workforce was an important component of the state’s ongoing Sikhiya Kranti initiative.

The minister said the government had provided more than 71,000 government jobs to the youth and remained committed to generating employment opportunities while strengthening public institutions.

The proposed recruitment is expected to provide an opportunity to aspiring teachers while addressing staffing requirements in Punjab’s government schools.