Punjab to set up 66 solar plants

The Punjab government is planning to set up 66 solar power plants, each with a 4 MW capacity (264MW in total). The aim is to reduce the reliance on fossil fuels and also the state’s annual power subsidy besidea making Punjab a leading state in clean energy production. Each solar plant’s capacity will be 4 MW.

Aman Arora, minister for new and renewable energy sources, while chairing a meeting along with power minister Harbhajan Singh ETO, said the project is expected to generate approximately 390 million units (MU) of electricity annually. By implementing feeder-level solarisation, it is forecasted to result in annual savings of roughly ₹136 crores and will be further scaled up in future, he said.

Senior officers from departments of new and renewable energy sources, power and Punjab Development Commission will deliberate on strategies for the ambitious clean energy project.

This endeavour will attract investments around ₹1,056 crore in the state, paving the way for the creation of job opportunities for both skilled and semi-skilled individuals in the realm of non-conventional energy within the state. Furthermore, it is poised to enhance agricultural output and rejuvenate the rural economy of the state, he added.