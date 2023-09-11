News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab tourism summit will display spirit of bravery, revolutions: CM Mann

Punjab tourism summit will display spirit of bravery, revolutions: CM Mann

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Sep 11, 2023 12:52 AM IST

In order to highlight these aspects of the state, which have been hitherto ignored by the successive state governments, the tourism summit is being organised, he said

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday said the tourism summit being organised by the state government from September 11 to 13 will showcase the indomitable spirit of bravery, sacrifice, revolution, hard work and hospitality inherited by the Punjabis before the globe.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann (ANI file)
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann (ANI file)

Extending an invitation to all to attend the summit being organised at Amity University in Mohali, the CM said Punjab is a land of Gurus, saints, seers, poets and prophets. “It is also a matter of pride and satisfaction that the state is harbinger of many revolutions in terms of watershed movements in freedom struggle, green revolution and others. The state is also blessed with bounty of geographical beauty which catches the eyeballs of everyone coming to this sacred land,” said the CM.

In order to highlight these aspects of the state, which have been hitherto ignored by the successive state governments, the tourism summit is being organised, he said.

During the summit, deliberations will be held on boosting the tourism sector in the state for which six various sessions are being held. Mann said during these sessions, parleys will held on topics such as Amritsar as tourism destination, heritage tourism, eco and farm/home stay tourism, food and culinary tourism, wellness tourism and media/entertainment tourism.

The CM said the state is renowned across the world for its warm hospitality and the state government has made elaborate arrangements for smooth conduct of the three-day summit.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 11, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out