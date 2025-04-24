Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Punjab transfers 6 IAS, one PCS officers

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 24, 2025 08:24 AM IST

Jitendra Jorwal has been posted as Punjab excise commissioner and taxation commissioner, relieving Varun Roojam of the additional charges. The 2014-batch IAS officer has also been given the charge of additional commissioner, excise, Patiala, in addition to additional commissioner, taxation-I, Patiala.

The Punjab government on Wednesday issued transfer and posting orders for six IAS and one PCS officers with immediate effect.

Punjab government has issued transfer and posting orders for six IAS and one PCS officers with immediate effect. (HT File)
Punjab government has issued transfer and posting orders for six IAS and one PCS officers with immediate effect. (HT File)

Jitendra Jorwal has been posted as excise commissioner and taxation commissioner, relieving Varun Roojam of the additional charges. The 2014-batch IAS officer has also been given the charge of additional commissioner, excise, Patiala, in addition to additional commissioner, taxation-I, Patiala.

Girish Dayalan has been posted as director general, school education, and director, higher education, in place of Vinay Bublani and Sanyam Aggarwal, respectively. Both Jorwal and Dayalan were without a posting for the past few days.

Rajiv Prashar, managing director, Punjab financial corporation, has been posted as Punjab state human rights commission, while Bublani is the new commissioner, Patiala Division, in place of Daljit Singh Mangat. Mohinder Pal, director, promotion of information technology industry, has also been given the charge of secretary, industries and commerce. Gurinder Pal Singh Sahota, secretary, promotion of information technology industry, is now executive director, Punjab backward classes land development and finance corporation. Manjit Singh Cheema, PCS, has been posted as director, colonisation, against a vacant post.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab transfers 6 IAS, one PCS officers
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 24, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On