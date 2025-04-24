Punjab transfers 6 IAS, one PCS officers

The Punjab government on Wednesday issued transfer and posting orders for six IAS and one PCS officers with immediate effect. Punjab government has issued transfer and posting orders for six IAS and one PCS officers with immediate effect. (HT File)

Jitendra Jorwal has been posted as excise commissioner and taxation commissioner, relieving Varun Roojam of the additional charges. The 2014-batch IAS officer has also been given the charge of additional commissioner, excise, Patiala, in addition to additional commissioner, taxation-I, Patiala.

Girish Dayalan has been posted as director general, school education, and director, higher education, in place of Vinay Bublani and Sanyam Aggarwal, respectively. Both Jorwal and Dayalan were without a posting for the past few days.

Rajiv Prashar, managing director, Punjab financial corporation, has been posted as Punjab state human rights commission, while Bublani is the new commissioner, Patiala Division, in place of Daljit Singh Mangat. Mohinder Pal, director, promotion of information technology industry, has also been given the charge of secretary, industries and commerce. Gurinder Pal Singh Sahota, secretary, promotion of information technology industry, is now executive director, Punjab backward classes land development and finance corporation. Manjit Singh Cheema, PCS, has been posted as director, colonisation, against a vacant post.