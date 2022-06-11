Punjab transport minister draws flak for SUV stunt video
A purported viral video showing Punjab transport minister Laljit Singh Bhullar performing a life-threatening SUV sunroof stunt has left the AAP government red faced, with the act drawing sharp criticism from various political leaders in the state, who blamed him for putting the lives of security men escorting him in danger and breaking road safety rules.
Though the date of the video is not known, it has been learnt through the sign boards that it was made on National Highway 54 in his Patti constituency. The video seems to have been captured by a person riding on another vehicle moving parallel to the minister’s SUV.
Reacting to the controversy, Bhullar said, “the video was made around three months ago when I was declared elected on day of counting of the votes and I was being escorted by the police to my home.”
“I feel no hesitation in admitting this mistake for which I apologise. I assure the people who elected me, that I will not let them raise this kind of complaint in future,” he added.
In the 28-second video clip, he is seen waving while a popular Punjabi song is heard in the background. He is escorted by two Punjab police gypsies, while a BMW follows his Ford Endeavour.
The minister is seen sitting on the roof of his fast-moving vehicle with garlands around his neck and the two police personnel are seen dangling out of the SUV’s windows.
This video clip has sent the AAP government in a quandary as the minister is being blamed for risking the life of two cops. Besides, he is being accused of breaking road safety rules and violating laws despite being a lawmaker and heading the portfolio meant for ensuring compliance of road safety and traffic rules in the state.
“This is heights of foolishness on the part of a person holding responsible constitutional post of a Minister & that too Transport Minister who’s supposed to teach people to drive safely! This is what happens when people elect such minions blindly without analysing their qualities,” said Congress MLA from Bholath Sukhpal Singh Khaira in a tweet.
BJP leader and former DSGMC president Manjinder Singh Sirsa tweeted, “Shameful conduct of @AAPPunjab Transport min Laljit Singh Bhullar. He is violating traffic rules & allegedly risking his life along with security men while sitting at Sunroof of his car See Security around him!! What happened to your talks of ending VIP Culture @BhagwantMann Ji?”. (sic)
-
Bombay HC may hear Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh's bail plea on Friday: Report
The Rajya Sabha polls in Maharashtra on Friday will see a battle between the opposition BJP and the ruling Shiv Sena-headed Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, of which the NCP is a part. The western state will see a contest for six seats with seven candidates being in the fray.
-
Kanpur man arrested for post on Prophet
He is the third social media user to have been arrested in the past two days. BJYM leader, Harshit Srivastava, and Hindu Samanvaya Samiti president, Tushar Shukla, were sent to jail for 14 days in judicial custody for similar offence.
-
Covid-19: At 2,813 cases, Maharashtra sees highest single-day jump since Feb 15
With Maharashtra and other states and Union territories (UTs), including Delhi, reporting continuous rise in Covid-19 cases, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan has asked them to maintain a strict vigilance and take pre-emptive action in regions that are showing concerns.
-
CM Himanta Biswa Sarma expands Assam cabinet, rejigs portfolio
Governor Jagdish Mukhi administered the oath of office and secrecy to Jayanta Malla Baruah and Nandita Garlosa. The strength of the council has now gone up to 16. BJP has 13 ministers while allies Asom Gana Parishad two and United Peoples’ Party Liberal one.
-
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics