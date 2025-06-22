Punjab: Twin brothers among 4 minor boys drown in Sidhwan Canal

Ludhiana The boys had tied themselves together with a rope, but tragedy struck when the rope snapped in the canal’s strong current, sweeping all four away. (HT File)

What began as an afternoon of play ended in heartbreak for three families at Giaspura in Ludhiana after the bodies of four minor boys — including 10-year-old twin brothers — were recovered from the Sidhwan Canal near Lohara Bridge late on Friday and Saturday morning.

The victims, aged between 10 and 15 years, had reportedly gone to the canal on Thursday evening to escape the oppressive summer heat. None of them knew how to swim. In a desperate attempt to stay safe, the boys had tied themselves together with a rope, but tragedy struck when the rope snapped in the canal’s strong current, sweeping all four away.

The deceased were identified as Prakash (14), Manish (15), and twin brothers Sahil alias Molu and Samar alias Golu (both 10). All were residents of Giaspura and part of a group of eight children who had slipped away from their homes without informing their families. While four of them returned safely, the others never made it back.

Speaking at the canal site, Gian Singh, the father of the twins, stood in silent grief. “They were just playing outside. It’s their summer vacation. We never thought they would go so far, never thought they wouldn’t come back,” he said, holding back tears.

“When they didn’t return by evening, we searched everywhere. One of the other boys finally told us — they had gone to the canal, and my boys didn’t come out,” he added.

The families rushed to the canal and alerted the police. Divers were deployed and a search operation began late on Thursday night. By Friday, three bodies were recovered, and on Saturday, the final victim — Samar — was found.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Chand Ahir, in-charge of the Giaspura police post, said that proceedings under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) have been initiated. Post-mortem examinations are being conducted, following which the bodies will be handed over to the families.

“This is a tragic reminder for all of us,” the ASI said. “Children must be made aware of the dangers of such places. We urge parents to stay vigilant and monitor their children’s whereabouts,” he added.