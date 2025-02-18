Punjab: Two aides of slain criminal arrested, 2 pistols seized

The Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF), in a joint operation with the Bathinda police, arrested two associates of a slain criminal, Overseer Singh alias Satinder Singh alias Satti, director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said on Monday. Identified as Lakhwinder Singh Gill, a resident of Burj Gill, and Avtar Singh alias Dhillon, a resident of Bhai Rupa in Bathinda, both were nabbed from Bhai Rupa village. The seized firearms and cartridges in Bathinda. (HT photo)

Two .32-bore pistols, along with five cartridges, were seized from them, the DGP said. The development comes two days after the state police arrested four associates of Gurpreet Sekhon gang for their involvement in Overseer’s murder.

Overseer, a history-sheeter, was shot dead in his native village allegedly by a neighbour and his associates due to personal enmity on February 5. DGP Yadav said the arrested accused have a criminal history, with multiple criminal cases registered against them.

Further investigation is ongoing to establish forward and backward linkages in this case, he added.