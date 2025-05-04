Punjab: Two arrested for spying, leaking military info to ISI

In a counter-espionage operation, Punjab Police arrested two persons for their alleged role in leaking sensitive information and photographs of army cantonment areas and air bases in Amritsar to Pakistan’s intelligence agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), officials said on Sunday. After being arrested, Pakistani spies in custody of Punjab Police in Amritsar on Sunday. (Sameer Sehgal/Hindustan Times)

Punjab director general of police Gaurav Yadav said Amritsar rural police arrested Falak Sher Masih and Suraj Masih on Saturday.

Sharing details during a press conference, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Maninder Singh said: “Based on a tip-off received by the SHO of Ajnana police station, it was revealed that Falak Sher Masih, son of Jinder Masih, and Suraj Masih, son of Chuga Masih, both residents of Balarhwal village were in contact with Pakistan’s intelligence agency. Both were involved in collecting and leaking crucial information such as army movements, location of BSF camps, location of airports, photographs, and other sensitive data to their handlers in Pakistan.”

“An FIR has been registered at the Ajnala police station under Sections 3, 5, and 9 of the Official Secrets Act, Section 67 of the Information Technology Act, and Section 61(2) of the BNS. Both accused were arrested, and two mobile phones were recovered from their possession,” said the SSP.

“Preliminary investigation reveals their links to Pakistani intelligence operatives, established through Harpreet Singh alias Pittu alias Happy, currently lodged in Amritsar Central Jail,” DGP Yadav posted on X.

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann lauded the Punjab Police for arresting the persons involved in spying. In a statement, the CM said police have foiled anti-national activity aimed at jeopardizing unity, integrity and sovereignty of the country. He said safeguarding the borders of the country is our moral duty and we are discharging it zealously.