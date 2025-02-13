Punjab: Two Arsh Dalla gang members held with pistols

Two aides of Canada-based designated terrorist Arsh Dalla have been arrested from Sirhind, police said on Wednesday. Police officials with the accused and the seized firearms in Fatehgarh Sahib on Wednesday. (HT photo)

Addressing a press conference here, Fatehgarh Sahib senior superintendent of police (SSP) Ravjot Grewal stated that the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) team arrested Sahil and Gurkirat Singh, both members of Dalla gang, on Tuesday. “Five country-made .32 bore pistols, five live cartridges; an Activa scooter and two mobile phones were recovered from their possession,” she added.

SSP Grewal revealed that Gurkirat had returned from Malaysia in May 2024 after staying there for a year. Both Gurkirat and Sahil were working for Dalla through Tejbir Singh, alias Sabu, - who is currently lodged inside Patiala jail.

“Tejbir has been brought from Patiala jail for questioning in this case. Preliminary investigation suggests that the duo was supplying weapons for planned criminal activities,” added the SSP.

Grewal further added that the investigation was now focused on tracing the forward and backward linkages of the illicit weapon supply, the motive behind the procurement and any possible targets assigned by Dalla.