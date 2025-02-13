Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Feb 13, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Punjab: Two Arsh Dalla gang members held with pistols

ByHT Correspondent, Fatehgarh Sahib
Feb 13, 2025 09:02 AM IST

Five country-made .32 bore pistols, five live cartridges, an Activa scooter and two mobile phones have been recovered from their possession, says Fatehgarh Sahib SSP.

Two aides of Canada-based designated terrorist Arsh Dalla have been arrested from Sirhind, police said on Wednesday.

Police officials with the accused and the seized firearms in Fatehgarh Sahib on Wednesday. (HT photo)
Police officials with the accused and the seized firearms in Fatehgarh Sahib on Wednesday. (HT photo)

Addressing a press conference here, Fatehgarh Sahib senior superintendent of police (SSP) Ravjot Grewal stated that the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) team arrested Sahil and Gurkirat Singh, both members of Dalla gang, on Tuesday. “Five country-made .32 bore pistols, five live cartridges; an Activa scooter and two mobile phones were recovered from their possession,” she added.

SSP Grewal revealed that Gurkirat had returned from Malaysia in May 2024 after staying there for a year. Both Gurkirat and Sahil were working for Dalla through Tejbir Singh, alias Sabu, - who is currently lodged inside Patiala jail.

“Tejbir has been brought from Patiala jail for questioning in this case. Preliminary investigation suggests that the duo was supplying weapons for planned criminal activities,” added the SSP.

Grewal further added that the investigation was now focused on tracing the forward and backward linkages of the illicit weapon supply, the motive behind the procurement and any possible targets assigned by Dalla.

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 13, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On