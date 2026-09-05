Capricorn Horoscope Today, September 5, 2026: This is not a day to leave work half-done in business or in office matters

The Moon begins the day in Taurus in your fifth house. As the morning progresses, the Moon moves into Gemini in your sixth house, giving you a bright, interested and emotionally open start before the day asks for attention to work, errands and routine discipline. Early hours may bring pleasing news from a child, better study focus or a welcome lift in mood after a dull spell. Use that enthusiasm well, because later the pace becomes more practical and task-oriented. You may need to handle pending replies, work lists, appointments or health habits that cannot be ignored. This pattern suits you, as it allows inspiration first and productivity later. Saturn in Pisces, your third house, is an ongoing slow transit that asks for patient communication, disciplined effort and careful follow-through in travel, paperwork and daily exchanges. Rahu in Aquarius, your second house, and Ketu in Leo, your eighth house, form an ongoing background axis that can make money, speech and shared matters feel unpredictable, so be measured with words and cautious with family or joint financial topics.
Capricorn Love Horoscope Today
Romantic feelings may be stronger today, especially in the first half when your heart is more open and responsive. If you are partnered, it is a good time for a kind message, a shared meal or a simple plan that feels enjoyable rather than purely practical. Married natives may notice smoother cooperation when both people stop keeping score and simply help each other. If you are dating, attraction can be lively, but keep expectations realistic and timing flexible. Parents may feel pleased by a child's effort or pleasant news. As the day gets busier, affection needs practical expression, so helping with errands, listening properly or easing your partner's workload may do more for closeness than sweet words alone.
Capricorn Career Horoscope Today
Students are well placed for concentration if they use the morning for understanding and the later hours for revision, problem-solving and completing assignments. This is not a day to leave work half-done. In business and office matters, the second half supports checking operations, handling staff concerns, updating schedules and clearing practical obstacles. Venus in your tenth house helps your public manner, so people may respond well when you speak with calm authority. If you run a business, expansion ideas can be discussed, but start with what is workable now, such as one improved process or one new client contact. Employees may do well through reliability and follow-through. Show what you can sustain, not only what sounds impressive.
Capricorn Money Horoscope Today
Financially, the day looks encouraging but still asks for restraint. Confidence may rise early, yet this is better for research, planning and measured decisions than blind risk. If you are considering an investment, study the numbers, limit exposure and avoid acting because someone else sounds excited. Work-related spending, health expenses or a child-related payment may also appear, so keep your cash flow tidy. Family discussions about money should stay factual and free from sharp remarks. Practical organization today can support future gains much better than one impulsive move made in a cheerful mood.
Capricorn Health Horoscope Today
Your energy may begin on a happy note, but later the day can bring restlessness if you overload the schedule. Eat at regular times and do not postpone meals while rushing between tasks. If you sit for long periods, stretch your back, neck and shoulders. A short walk between work blocks can refresh both focus and mood. Avoid too many sugary or heavy treats during pleasant social moments, as they may leave you sluggish later. Good health today comes from moderation, pacing and routine care.
Tip for the Day:
Enjoy the pleasant start, then organise the rest carefully.
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India.
Experience and Areas of Work
More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines
Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc
Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses
Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation
Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations
Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods
Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology
Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe.
Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success
Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes
Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles
Serving clients in more than 100 countries
Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who
Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc.
Academic and Professional Qualifications
Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include:
B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions
Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad
Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching
Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar
UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra
PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University
Research and Academic Contribution
Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like:
Gita and Mental Health
Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions
Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles
Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles
Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts
Core Areas of Expertise
Vedic and predictive astrology
Residential Vastu
Commercial and corporate Vastu
Industrial and factory Vastu
Institutional and office Vastu
Non-demolition Vastu correction
Astro Vastu
Numerology and name correction
Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design
Brand naming and corporate identity
Birth-time rectification
Muhurta and business decision consultation
Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures
Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation
Reiki and Pranic Healing
Graphology and Numero-Graphology
More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More