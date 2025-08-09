Punjab: Two cops suspended for assaulting journalist in Batala

Two Punjab Police personnel have been suspended for allegedly assaulting a local journalist here, a police official said on Friday. The assault, which took place on August 1 in Batala, was captured on video. (HT)

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Sanjeev Kumar said the incident took place on August 1 and an FIR was later lodged in the matter.

The assault was captured on video, showing the two cops, one of them in uniform, dragging journalist Balwinder Singh and punching him on a busy street.

The one wearing uniform kicks him and the scribe falls down on the road. As he lay motionless in a puddle, the cops can be seen walking away.

The DSP said the two policemen were identified as sub-inspectors Surjit and Mandeep Singh of the 5th Battalion of Punjab Police Commandos, stationed in Bathinda.

“They had come to Batala in connection with a law and order duty assigned to them here,” he said.

When asked why the two cops assaulted the journalist, the DSP said, “The two police officials were staying at a hotel here as they had come to Batala in connection with a duty assigned to them. The journalist approached them and asked some questions pertaining to their duty in Batala. Suddenly, there was some heated exchange after which the incident (assault) happened.”

“An FIR was lodged on August 2 on the complaint of the journalist. Both sub-inspectors have been suspended,” the DSP added.