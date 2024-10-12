Menu Explore
Punjab: Two drug smugglers get 12-year RI, fined 1 lakh

BySurjit Singh, Amritsar
Oct 12, 2024 07:52 AM IST

Pronouncing its judgment in a case registered by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Amritsar, in 2016, the NDPS special court sentenced the two criminals, Rasal Singh and Jodhbir Singh, to rigorous imprisonment.

Eight years after they were arrested in Amritsar, a special court in Tarn Taran on Friday sentenced two drug smugglers to 12 years’ rigorous imprisonment and fined them 1 lakh each for smuggling 1.98kg of heroin. The sentence was pronounced on September 25.

“The Amritsar NCB registered a case against four individuals and subsequently filed a chargesheet against them. After the conclusion of the trial, the court found Rasal Singh and Jodhbir Singh guilty on September 25, 2024,” a senior NCB official. NCB officials declined to identify the other two accused who are absconding.

