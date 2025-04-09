Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Punjab: Two of Bishnoi-Godara gang arrested

ByPress Trust of India, Chandigarh
Apr 09, 2025 09:58 AM IST

A .32 calibre pistol and seven cartridges have been seized, Rohit Godara was planning to eliminate some prominent individuals in Punjab and New Delhi, say police

Punjab Police on Tuesday said it has arrested two operatives of the Lawrence Bishnoi-Rohit Godara gang and recovered a pistol from their possession. Director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said those arrested have been identified as Jashandeep Singh alias Jashan Sandhu, a resident of Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan, and Gursewak Singh from Muktsar.

The accused in police custody in Mohali on Tuesday. (Sourced)
The accused in police custody in Mohali on Tuesday. (Sourced)

Yadav said Jashan Sandhu was wanted in a 2023-murder case that took place in Rajasthan’s Ganganagar and had been evading arrest by constantly changing locations across Georgia, Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia and Dubai.

“Recently, on the directions of his handlers, Jashan came back to India and landed in Nepal from Dubai before entering India by road,” he said. Preliminary investigations revealed that Jashan played a crucial role in providing logistical support to the gang.

His interrogation has also led to the identification of overseas Hawala operators, travel agents and the locations of fugitive gangsters hiding abroad, marking a significant step in dismantling these networks, he added.

Promod Ban, additional director general of police (ADGP) of the Anti-Gangster Task Force, said acting swiftly on a specific input about Jashan entering India by road after landing in Nepal, special operation teams successfully traced him along with his associate Gursewak, leading to their arrest in Mohali.

Police teams have recovered a .32 calibre pistol along with seven cartridges from their possession, he added.

Assistant inspector general Gurmeet Chauhan said preliminary investigations revealed that Gursewak came in contact with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang members through Jashan and was operating locally on their behalf.

“Their disclosures also revealed that Rohit Godara was planning to eliminate some prominent individuals in Punjab and New Delhi,” he said, while adding that sensational crimes have been averted with their arrests.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab: Two of Bishnoi-Godara gang arrested
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 09, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On