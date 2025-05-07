Punjab: Two RPGs, five grenades recovered in SBS Nagar forest area

Punjab Police’s state special operation cell (SSOC), Amritsar, in a joint operation with a central agency, recovered a large cache of terrorist hardware during an intelligence-led operation carried out at a secluded forested area near Tibba Nangal-Kular Road in SBS Nagar, officials said. The seizure was made from a secluded forested area near Tibba Nangal-Kular Road in SBS Nagar.

Confirming the development, director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said this has dealt a major blow to Pakistan’s ISI-backed cross-border terror networks which are trying to revive sleeper cells.

“The recovered terrorist hardware includes two rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs), two improvised explosive devices (IEDs), five P-86 hand grenades and one wireless communication set with accessories. Preliminary investigation has revealed that the recovered consignment was deliberately concealed by hostile operatives as part of a premeditated plan to disrupt public order in the state. Probe has also indicated a coordinated effort by Pakistan’s ISI and allied terror outfits, to revive dormant sleeper cells in the state”, the DGP said.

A case has been registered under Sections 25 of the Arms Act, Sections 3, 4 and 5 of the Explosive Substances Act and Sections 111 and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Police Station SSOC, Amritsar, said Sukhminder Singh Mann, AIG SSOC Amritsar.

The DGP added that these recoveries are part of the Punjab Police’s sustained crackdown on terror modules sponsored by ISI.

“Punjab Police remains firmly committed to neutralising these threats and safeguarding the state’s peace and security,” he added.

The development came close on the heels of SSOC-Amritsar recovering a consignment comprising IEDs, hand grenades, sophisticated weapons, and ammunition from an area near the Indo-Pak border in the Ajnala Sector. Similarly, three weeks back, Counter Intelligence, Jalandhar, had also busted a terror module with the arrest of four individuals after recovering one RPG, two IEDs, 2kg RDX, one remote control, two hand grenades with detonators, three pistols along with six magazines and 34 cartridges.

AIG Mann said: “Further investigations are underway to identify and apprehend those responsible for concealing the recovered explosive material.”