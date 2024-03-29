 Punjab: Two young sisters beat auto driver to death in Ludhiana - Hindustan Times
Punjab: Two young sisters beat auto driver to death in Ludhiana

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 29, 2024 03:13 PM IST

Police on trail of the two women in their early 20s, who are absconding along with their parents, after committing the crime in the Daba area of Ludhiana

In a fit of rage, two sisters, aged 24 and 22 years, bludgeoned an autorickshaw driver, Sukhwinder Singh, aged around 40, to death with a baseball bat and a pestle in the Daba area of Ludhiana following an argument on Thursday night.

Autorickshaw driver Sukhwinder Singh, who was done to death by two sisters in their 20s, after he had an argument with their father in the Daba area of Ludhiana on Thursday night. (File photo)
Autorickshaw driver Sukhwinder Singh, who was done to death by two sisters in their 20s, after he had an argument with their father in the Daba area of Ludhiana on Thursday night. (File photo)

Police said a search is on for the women, identified as Deepjot Kaur and Mani, and their parents who fled when Sukhwinder collapsed after suffering multiple injuries in Dhillon Nagar. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. They said he suffered head injuries that proved fatal.

According to eyewitnesses, Sukhwinder had an argument with the father of the women, Balbir Singh, on Thursday night. Things took a violent turn when the women intervened and assaulted the victim with a baseball bat and a pestle.

When Sukhwinder lost consciousness due to the injuries, the women along with their parents Balbir Singh and Charanjit Kaur fled leaving their house unlocked.

Inspector Sukhjinder Singh, the station house officer at Daba police station, said a case of murder has been registered and a search is on to arrest them.

