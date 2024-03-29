 Punjab Police arrest 3 gangsters in Mohali, recover pistol, cartridges - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Punjab Police arrest 3 gangsters in Mohali, recover pistol, cartridges

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 29, 2024 01:30 PM IST

Criminal network led by US-based Pavittar Chaura and Husandeep Singh of Chaura Madhre gang busted with arrest of three operatives: Lovejit Khakh, Gursewak Bamb and Bahadur Khan.

Punjab Police on Friday arrested three key operatives of a gang wanted in a number of criminal cases and recovered a pistol, cartridges and a vehicle from them.

The State Special Operation Cell (SSOC), Mohali, on Friday dismantled the criminal network led by US-based Pavittar Chaura and Husandeep Singh of the Chaura Madhre gang by arresting their three key operatives. (Representational photo)
The State Special Operation Cell (SSOC), Mohali, on Friday dismantled the criminal network led by US-based Pavittar Chaura and Husandeep Singh of the Chaura Madhre gang by arresting their three key operatives. (Representational photo)

“In a major breakthrough, the State Special Operation Cell (SSOC), Mohali, has effectively dismantled the criminal network led by US-based Pavittar Chaura and Husandeep Singh of Chaura Madhre gang, by arresting their three key operatives: Lovejit Khakh, Gursewak Bamb and Bahadur Khan -- along with seizure of a pistol, 15 cartridges and a Toyota Fortuner vehicle,” Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav posted on X.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

He said all three accused were wanted in a number of cases, including murder, attempt to murder, dacoity, besides crimes under the Arms Act and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

They were living in Mohali by concealing their identities, the DGP said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab Police arrest 3 gangsters in Mohali, recover pistol, cartridges
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On