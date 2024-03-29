Punjab Police arrest 3 gangsters in Mohali, recover pistol, cartridges

Punjab Police on Friday arrested three key operatives of a gang wanted in a number of criminal cases and recovered a pistol, cartridges and a vehicle from them. The State Special Operation Cell (SSOC), Mohali, on Friday dismantled the criminal network led by US-based Pavittar Chaura and Husandeep Singh of the Chaura Madhre gang by arresting their three key operatives. (Representational photo)

“In a major breakthrough, the State Special Operation Cell (SSOC), Mohali, has effectively dismantled the criminal network led by US-based Pavittar Chaura and Husandeep Singh of Chaura Madhre gang, by arresting their three key operatives: Lovejit Khakh, Gursewak Bamb and Bahadur Khan -- along with seizure of a pistol, 15 cartridges and a Toyota Fortuner vehicle,” Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav posted on X.

He said all three accused were wanted in a number of cases, including murder, attempt to murder, dacoity, besides crimes under the Arms Act and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

They were living in Mohali by concealing their identities, the DGP said.