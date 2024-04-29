Punjab: Valtoha is SAD pick for Khadoor Sahib

Chandigarh : The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Sunday announced former MLA Virsa Singh Valtoha as its candidate for the Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha seat, putting end to speculation that the party might support radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh, who has announced to contest as an Independent from the ‘Panthic’ seat. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Sunday announced former MLA Virsa Singh Valtoha as its candidate for the Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha seat, putting end to speculation that the party might support radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh, who has announced to contest as an Independent from the ‘Panthic’ seat.

With this, the SAD has named candidates for all 13 seats in Punjab and one in Chandigarh. Valtoha’s candidature was announced by the SAD on micro blogging site X.

Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha seat is currently held by Congress’ Jasbir Singh Dimpa.

With Valtoha’s entry, the constituency is set for a five-cornered contest. Valtoha will take on AAP’s Laljit Singh Bhullar and BJP candidate Manjit Singh Manna Mianwind. Though the Congress is yet to name its candidate for the seat, Waris Punjab De head Amritpal Singh, who is lodged in Dibrugarh jail, has decided to contest the election as an Independent candidate.

Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha constituency, a ‘Panthic’ seat, came into existence in 2008. This seat comprises nine assembly constituencies -- Jandiala, Tarn Taran, Khem Karan, Patti, Khadoor Sahib, Baba Bakala, Kapurthala, Sultanpur Lodhi and Zira.

SAD’s Rattan Singh Ajnala won the seat in 2009 and Akali nominee Ranjit Singh Brahmpura in 2014.

Valtoha was the chief parliamentary secretary during the SAD-BJP government and a member of SAD’s top decision-making body, the core committee. He was elected to the state assembly twice – from Valtoha in 2007 and Khem Karan in 2012.

A former militant, Valotha was part of the Sikh Vidyarthi International, a body of the banned terrorist outfit Babbar Khalsa International, during the terrorism days. He was inducted into the SAD in late 1990s by then party president Parkash Singh Badal.

The SAD had announced candidates for 12 Lok Sabha seats and was looking for a “Panthic” face for the Khadoor Sahib seat. Before deciding on Valtoha’s name, the party approached Paramjit Kaur Khalra, widow of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, but she reportedly turned down the offer.

Party insiders revealed that the SAD also tried to approach jailed radical leader Amritpal Singh, but he announced to contest as an Independent.