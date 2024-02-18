 Punjab: VB arrests ex-kanungo for accepting ₹1 lakh bribe - Hindustan Times
Punjab: VB arrests ex-kanungo for accepting 1 lakh bribe

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
Feb 18, 2024 07:28 AM IST

An official spokesperson of the state VB said a case was registered against the accused following an online complaint by Harmel Singh of Chhokra village of Nawanshahar on the Chief Minister anti-corruption helpline.

The Punjab vigilance bureau (VB) arrested a retired kanungo (a revenue official) for accepting a bribe of 1 lakh on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Sutantar Singh of Rahon town in SBS Nagar.
He said the complainant alleged that the accused took illegal gratification of 1 lakh to help in a revenue case regarding division of ancestral land and demanding 1 lakh more in the name of tehsildar and patwari. The complainant also made a recording of the accused demanding the bribe and submitted it to the VB as evidence.

In this regard, the Jalandhar range VB investigated the complaint and found the allegations as true and correct. On the basis of this report, the accused was arrested and booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act. Further investigation into the case is under progress, he added.

