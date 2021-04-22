Punjab VB raids senior excise official’s house in Jalandhar

A raid by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau is underway at the palatial residence of deputy excise and taxation commissioner VK Virdi, the prime accused in the multi-crore tax evasion racket, in Jalandhar.

Acting on a tip-off about Virdi’s presence, VB sources said teams raided his Gobind Nagar house, where his family members are also present.

Assistant inspector general (AIG), vigilance, Ashish Kapoor said details will be shared after the raid.

Virdi has been absconding since he was booked last year. Six people, including four excise officials, have been arrested so far.

In September 2020, the VB registered a case against seven excise officials, including the divisional excise and taxation commissioner (DETC) and four assistant excise and taxation commissioners (AETC). They are BK Virdi, DETC, posted as joint director, investigation, Jalandhar; HS Bajwa, AETC, excise wing, Amritsar; Manjit Singh, AETC, mobile wing, Amritsar; Harmeet Singh, AETC, audit, Bathinda; Harjinder Singh Sandhu, AETC, Ferozepur; Tarlok Singh posted as ETO, mobile wing, Amritsar; Pushpdeep Singh, superintendent, central GST, Amritsar, and two private persons, including Kailash, a transporter from Jalandhar.

According to the VB sources, the excise officials were taking monthly bribes from businessmen and transporters to ferry goods in and out of the state without paying the goods and services tax (GST).

The Enforcement Directorate had launched a parallel probe into the GST evasion in view of its inter-state links. The ED had sought probe details from the VB.