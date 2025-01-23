Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jan 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Punjab vehicles row: AAP MP accuses BJP of polarisation, demands apology from Verma

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jan 23, 2025 08:28 AM IST

Kang accused BJP and its leadership of allegedly promoting politics of hatred and polarisation and asked Verma to apologise

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Malvinder Singh Kang on Wednesday hit out at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Parvesh Verma for his remarks that “thousands of Punjab registration vehicles are roaming around in the national capital.”

AAP MP Malvinder Singh Kang has accused the BJP of using polarising tactics ahead of the elections in Delhi. (HT File)
AAP MP Malvinder Singh Kang has accused the BJP of using polarising tactics ahead of the elections in Delhi. (HT File)

Kang accused BJP and its leadership of allegedly promoting politics of hatred and polarisation and asked Verma to apologise.

“These baseless allegations reflect the BJP’s prejudice against Punjabis”, he alleged at a press conference here.

AAP spokesperson Neel Garg was also present at the event.

Verma, while questioning the presence of “thousands of vehicles with Punjab registration plates in poll-bound Delhi, had on Tuesday asked, “Who are in those vehicles? Preparations for celebrating the Republic Day are going on here (in Delhi). What something big are they going to do here that could put our security system at risk.”

Condemning the remarks, Kang accused the BJP of using polarising tactics ahead of the elections in Delhi.

“Punjab-registered vehicles are being vilified. Delhi is the national capital where every citizen has the right to visit and reside. Such remarks are not only divisive but also unconstitutional,” he said.

The AAP leader also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take action against Verma for his remarks. “If he fails to do so, the BJP must publicly apologise to Punjabis,” Kang said.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 23, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On