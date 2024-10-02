Menu Explore
Punjab: Video of BDPO hurling ‘abuses’ goes viral, probe ordered

ByHT Correspondent, Patiala
Oct 02, 2024 09:26 AM IST

The DC said she already ordered an inquiry which would be conducted by the additional deputy commissioner (rural development).

Patiala deputy commissioner Dr Preeti Yadav on Tuesday ordered an inquiry against a block development panchayat officer (BDPO) for reportedly abusing the husband of a potential woman sarpanch candidate and “openly threatening to put him behind the bars”. “Victim” Hardeep Singh Virk is an ex-serviceman. The apparent abuse of power of the BDPO was captured on video which has been making rounds on the social media.

Bhunerheri BDPO Mohinderjit Singh alleged the man created ruckus inside the office and obstructed him from discharging his duties. He added that he would file a police complaint.
The DC said she already ordered an inquiry which would be conducted by the additional deputy commissioner (rural development). “This kind of behaviour is unacceptable even if there is any provocation from the villager. We have issued a show-cause notice to the BDPO for such behaviour,” said Dr Preeti Yadav.

Virk, a resident of Jalveda village in Bhunerheri block, is said to have visited the BDPO office to get a no object certificate (NOC) for his wife who wants to contest the upcoming panchayat elections. As soon as Virk objected to the undue delay in getting the NOC, the BDPO reportedly began abusing him. The Bhunerheri BDPO allegedly threatened to put him behind bars. Both got into a heated argument and “abused” each other. Police personnel deployed at the BDPO office intervened and prevented them from getting into a scuffle.

Hardeep Singh Virk said, “I visited the BDPO office to get an NOC for my wife, who is contesting the sarpanch election. When I asked the BPDO about the delay, he started abusing and threatening me. The government should take a serious note of the BDPO’s behaviour.”

ADC Anurpreet Johal, who is conducting the inquiry, said she has issued a show-cause notice to the BDPO and would take further action after receiving his reply.

