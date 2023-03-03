Punjab Vidhan Sabha pays homage to seven personalities

In the second sitting of the opening day of the budget session on Friday, Punjab Vidhan Sabha paid homage to seven eminent personalities, including politicians, a freedom fighter and a journalist, who passed away since the adjournment of the last session of the state assembly. After the obituary references, speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan moved a resolution for conveying the condolences of the house to their respective families, which was accepted unanimously. (HT Photo /Ravi Kumar)

The house paid respects to Lok Sabha member Santokh Singh Chaudhary, former Lok Sabha member Ranjit Singh Brahmpura, former ministers Naresh Thakur and Babu Ram Chawla, former MLA Malkiat Singh, freedom fighter Pritam Singh and veteran journalist Niranjan Singh Parwana.

After the obituary references, speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan moved a resolution for conveying the condolences of the house to their respective families, which was accepted unanimously. A two-minute silence was observed in the memory of departed souls as a mark of respect during the obituary references.