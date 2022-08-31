Punjab: Vigilance arrests forest range officer for embezzlement
The forest range officer allegedly prepared fake bills of bogus firms and withdrew the money by diverting government funds to different bank accounts, a spokesperson of the vigilance bureau said. The bureau had registered a case under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Indian Penal Code at VB Flying Squad police station at Mohali on June 6.
The vigilance bureau on Tuesday arrested forest range officer, Budhlada, Sukhwinder Singh for alleged embezzlement of ₹45.69 lakh meant for cemented tree guards and ₹7 lakh for bamboo tree guards in connivance with the then divisional forest officer of Mansa and others.
The accused allegedly prepared fake bills of bogus firms and withdrew the money by diverting government funds to different bank accounts, a spokesperson of the vigilance bureau said. The bureau had registered a case under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Indian Penal Code at VB Flying Squad police station at Mohali on June 6. The spokesperson said that during the investigation, it was found that Sukhwinder Singh was posted as Forest Range Officer Budhlada from November 2021, and Amit Chauhan, IFS, was also posted as division forest officer Mansa.
In the year 2021, under the compensatory afforestation scheme, the principal chief conservator, Punjab, had given an approval to forest range Mansa for procurement of 5,872 RCC. Treeguards, out of which 2537 tree guards were to be prepared by FRO, Mansa. Sukhwinder showed purchase of 2,537 cemented tree guards from two private firms in Sangrur and Patiala and obtained purchase bills from these firms. During the investigation about the GST numbers and contact numbers of these firms written on their bills, it was found that no firm exists with the present addresses, the spokesperson said. He added that total amount of the budget was withdrawn in cash on the request of Sukhwinder.
-
Heliports being set up to boost tourism in unexplored areas of HP: Jai Ram
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday inaugurated a heliport built at a cost of ₹3.4 crore at Rampur in Shimla district. The work at Shimla heliport near Sanjauli bypass road, Baddi in Solan district and Rampur have already been completed under UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) scheme, he said. The heliport at Kangnidhar in Mandi was near completion and another is being developed at Manali (DGRE, SASE), Jai Ram said.
-
BJP constitutes committees for HP elections management
The Himachal Pradesh BJP on Tuesday constituted 17 different committees for the management of upcoming elections in a meeting presided over by former speaker Rajiv Bindal. While addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, Bindal said the general elections of Himachal were to be held in November end. A meeting of the BJP election management committee was held which was presided over by BJP state president Suresh Kashyap.
-
HP Congress poll panel to deliberate on candidates in Delhi
With the assembly elections just a few months away, the Himachal Pradesh Congress is all geared up for the contest and to stay ahead of the ruling BJP may announce the first list of candidates soon. The Congress has called a meeting of its 20-member election committee for Himachal on September 5 in New Delhi. The Congress has sought applications from the candidates who want to contest the assembly elections till September 1.
-
Delhi woman hit by shooting stones, dies on Manimahesh trek in Himachal
A 19-year-old woman from Delhi died on Tuesday after being hit by shooting stones during the Manimahesh pilgrimage in Bharmour subdivision of Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district . The deceased has been identified as daughter of Gurmit Singh Mehta, Damini. Bharmour subdivisional magistrate Aseem Sood said that the young woman was on a pilgrimage to sacred Manimahesh lake with her family members.
-
HP seeks special assistance from NDRF to compensate monsoon losses
Himachal Pradesh chief secretary RD Dhiman has requested the inter-ministerial central team (IMCT), which was on a three-day visit to the state to assess the damages caused due to monsoon, to recommend special assistance from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) against the interim memorandum submitted for losses and damages. The final memorandum will be shared after monsoon season is over, he said during a high-level virtual meeting with the IMCT.
