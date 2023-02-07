Punjab vigilance arrests former minister Dharamsot in assets case

The state vigilance bureau (VB) on Monday arrested former minister and Congress leader Sadhu Singh Dharamsot for amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Dharamsot, out on bail in a corruption case, was arrested from his house in Amloh by VB sleuths in the evening hours. Following an inquiry, a case under sections 13(1) (b), 13(2) of prevention of corruption Act was registered at the VB Range police station in Mohali against Dharamsot, who has been arrested, said a VB spokesperson.

Giving details, he further said that during the check period from 01-03-2016 to 31-03-2022, the income of the former minister and his family was ₹2.37 crore while the expenditure was ₹8.76 crore, which was ₹6.39 crore more (269% more) than his known sources of income.

He further added that further investigation in the case was under progress to ascertain more assets of the former minister.

Dharamsot would be produced in a court in Mohali on Tuesday. Dharamsot was in possession of some benami properties, and has also not shown a plot of 500 sq yards procured by him in name of his wife, said the VB.

Dharamsot, who held the forest department portfolio in the then Amarinder Singh-led cabinet, was arrested on June 7, 2022, for allegedly taking kickbacks to issue permits to cut trees, transfer officials, make purchases and issue no-objection certificates.

The Congress leader remained in jail till September 6, 2022, before securing bail. Over a dozen officials and bureaucrats have also been booked in the case.

