Punjab vigilance bureau arrests ASI for demanding 5 lakh bribe

The vigilance bureau (VB) on Wednesday arrested an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Punjab Police for demanding a bribe of ₹5 lakh. The accused ASI Jaswinder Singh (face covered) in VB custody.

The accused has been identified as ASI Jaswinder Singh, who was posted at the police station Bhogpur in Jalandhar.

The VB spokesperson said the arrest has been made following a complaint lodged by a resident of Maqsudan, Jalandhar city, on the Chief Minister’s anti-corruption action line portal.

The VB said during the inquiry, it was found that the complainant was nominated as an accused in a criminal case registered at the police station Bhogpur.

“ASI Jaswinder Singh, being the investigating officer of the case, demanded a bribe of ₹5 lakh in the name of SHO Rajesh Kumar for not arresting the complainant and not showing the recovery of any weapon from him. The accused ASI also promised not to seek further police remand of another accused, Surjit Singh, who was already arrested in the case,” the VB spokesperson said.

The complainant had recorded the conversation of the accused ASI demanding a bribe.

“In another audio conversation, the complainant negotiated with the accused, who later agreed to reduce the bribe amount to ₹2 lakh. In the preliminary investigation, no direct evidence of the involvement of SHO Rajesh Kumar has come to the fore. However, the role of the SHO will be examined during further investigation,” the VB spokesperson said.

On the basis of available evidence, the case under the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against the accused ASI at VB police station, Jalandhar range.