Search
Thu, Nov 27, 2025
New Delhi oC

Punjab vigilance bureau arrests ASI for demanding 5 lakh bribe

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
Published on: Nov 27, 2025 05:34 am IST

The accused has been identified as ASI Jaswinder Singh, who was posted at the police station Bhogpur in Jalandhar.

The vigilance bureau (VB) on Wednesday arrested an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Punjab Police for demanding a bribe of 5 lakh.

The accused ASI Jaswinder Singh (face covered) in VB custody.
The accused ASI Jaswinder Singh (face covered) in VB custody.

The accused has been identified as ASI Jaswinder Singh, who was posted at the police station Bhogpur in Jalandhar.

The VB spokesperson said the arrest has been made following a complaint lodged by a resident of Maqsudan, Jalandhar city, on the Chief Minister’s anti-corruption action line portal.

The VB said during the inquiry, it was found that the complainant was nominated as an accused in a criminal case registered at the police station Bhogpur.

“ASI Jaswinder Singh, being the investigating officer of the case, demanded a bribe of 5 lakh in the name of SHO Rajesh Kumar for not arresting the complainant and not showing the recovery of any weapon from him. The accused ASI also promised not to seek further police remand of another accused, Surjit Singh, who was already arrested in the case,” the VB spokesperson said.

The complainant had recorded the conversation of the accused ASI demanding a bribe.

“In another audio conversation, the complainant negotiated with the accused, who later agreed to reduce the bribe amount to 2 lakh. In the preliminary investigation, no direct evidence of the involvement of SHO Rajesh Kumar has come to the fore. However, the role of the SHO will be examined during further investigation,” the VB spokesperson said.

On the basis of available evidence, the case under the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against the accused ASI at VB police station, Jalandhar range.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab vigilance bureau arrests ASI for demanding 5 lakh bribe
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

The vigilance bureau arrested Punjab Police ASI Jaswinder Singh for demanding a ₹5 lakh bribe related to a criminal case. The complaint, filed via the Chief Minister's anti-corruption portal, led to the discovery of Singh's demand to avoid arresting the complainant. Evidence includes recorded conversations, with further investigation into SHO Rajesh Kumar's potential involvement pending.