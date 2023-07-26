Arms licence: Punjab VB conducts checks at govt hospitals for irregularities in dope tests

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau conducted checks at government hospitals across the state for irregularities in conducting dope tests for the issuance or renewal of arms licences. As many as 106 police personnel from vigilance bureau across the state made surprise inspections and checked the process and documentation of dope testing of at least 51 persons who had come for the test.

A dope test is mandatory for the persons who want a new arms licence or renew an existing one. The test aims to check the presence of psychoactive drugs in biological specimens.

As many as 106 police personnel from vigilance bureau across the state made surprise inspections and checked the process and documentation of dope testing of at least 51 persons who had come for the test.

An official VB spokesperson said that some irregularities were found in the process for which appropriate remedial action is being initiated in consultation with the Punjab health department and concerned deputy commissioners (DCs) to ensure that no arms licence should be issued to any unauthorised or in-eligible persons.

The spokesperson said compact multi-kits are used to check adulteration as well as the presence of 10 drugs — morphine, codeine, D-propoxyphene, benzodiazepines, cannabinol, barbiturates, cocaine, amphetamines, buprenorphine and tramadol — in the body.