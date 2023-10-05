Punjab Vigilance Bureau nabs ASI with 5k bribe money

The state vigilance bureau on Wednesday arrested an assistant sub- inspector (ASI) Harjinder Singh red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹5,000. The ASI was posted at Sandour police station in Malerkotla district. Upon receiving the complaint, the VB conducted a preliminary investigation and laid a trap and arrested the ASI while accepting the bribe money.

VB spokesperson said the ASI’s arrest was made following a complaint by Sandeep Singh Sonu, a resident of Jhuner village in Malerkotla.

The complainant alleged that ASI Harjinder had conducted a search of his house under suspicion of narcotics. “Despite finding no illicit substance during the search, the ASI demanded ₹7,000 from me for not implicating me in a drug case,” the complainant alleged.

Upon receiving the complaint, the VB conducted a preliminary investigation and laid a trap and arrested the ASI while accepting the bribe money. A case was registered under section 7 of the prevention of corruption Act at the VB police station, Ludhiana (range).

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON