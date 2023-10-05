Punjab Vigilance Bureau nabs ASI with ₹5k bribe money
The state vigilance bureau on Wednesday arrested an assistant sub- inspector (ASI) Harjinder Singh red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹5,000. The ASI was posted at Sandour police station in Malerkotla district.
VB spokesperson said the ASI’s arrest was made following a complaint by Sandeep Singh Sonu, a resident of Jhuner village in Malerkotla.
The complainant alleged that ASI Harjinder had conducted a search of his house under suspicion of narcotics. “Despite finding no illicit substance during the search, the ASI demanded ₹7,000 from me for not implicating me in a drug case,” the complainant alleged.
Upon receiving the complaint, the VB conducted a preliminary investigation and laid a trap and arrested the ASI while accepting the bribe money. A case was registered under section 7 of the prevention of corruption Act at the VB police station, Ludhiana (range).
