Punjab: Woman, grandson among 3 killed in Abohar road crash

Three persons, including a woman and her four-year-old grandson, were killed after an e-rickshaw collided head-on with a pickup in Abohar town of Fazilka district on Tuesday afternoon, police said. The damaged e-rickshaw and the pickup truck after the accident in Abohar on Tuesday. (HT photo)

The deceased were identified as 60-year-old Devki, a resident of Ramsara village, her grandson Parmish, and e-rickshaw driver Deepak Swami of Abohar. Devki’s daughter-in-law, Poonam, sustained serious injuries and is admitted to a hospital for treatment, while one-and-a-half-year-old Ritika escaped with minor injuries.

According to police, Devki had travelled to the Azimgarh area in Abohar along with Poonam and the two children to attend a condolence meeting and was on her way back when the collision occurred near a petrol pump, close to Ramsara village.

A speeding pickup coming from the opposite direction allegedly lost control after hitting a pothole and rammed into the e-rickshaw, police said.

The impact of the collision was so severe that the e-rickshaw was torn apart and its occupants were flung several feet away.

Devki, Parmish and the driver died on the spot. Passersby and local residents rushed the injured to a government hospital for treatment.

The pickup has been impounded and its driver, identified as Lalit Kumar, a resident of Kaithal in Haryana, has been arrested, Abohar superintendent of police Ashneet Singh said.

“A case under Section 281 (rash or negligent driving), 106(1) (causing death by negligence), 125-A and 125-B (act endangering life or safety) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered against the accused,” the SP added.