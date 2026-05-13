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    Punjab: Woman, grandson among 3 killed in Abohar road crash

    Devki had travelled to the Azimgarh area in Abohar along with Poonam and the two children to attend a condolence meeting and was on her way back when the collision occurred

    Published on: May 13, 2026 7:28 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent, Ferozepur
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    Three persons, including a woman and her four-year-old grandson, were killed after an e-rickshaw collided head-on with a pickup in Abohar town of Fazilka district on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

    The damaged e-rickshaw and the pickup truck after the accident in Abohar on Tuesday. (HT photo)
    The damaged e-rickshaw and the pickup truck after the accident in Abohar on Tuesday. (HT photo)

    The deceased were identified as 60-year-old Devki, a resident of Ramsara village, her grandson Parmish, and e-rickshaw driver Deepak Swami of Abohar. Devki’s daughter-in-law, Poonam, sustained serious injuries and is admitted to a hospital for treatment, while one-and-a-half-year-old Ritika escaped with minor injuries.

    According to police, Devki had travelled to the Azimgarh area in Abohar along with Poonam and the two children to attend a condolence meeting and was on her way back when the collision occurred near a petrol pump, close to Ramsara village.

    A speeding pickup coming from the opposite direction allegedly lost control after hitting a pothole and rammed into the e-rickshaw, police said.

    The impact of the collision was so severe that the e-rickshaw was torn apart and its occupants were flung several feet away.

    Devki, Parmish and the driver died on the spot. Passersby and local residents rushed the injured to a government hospital for treatment.

    The pickup has been impounded and its driver, identified as Lalit Kumar, a resident of Kaithal in Haryana, has been arrested, Abohar superintendent of police Ashneet Singh said.

    “A case under Section 281 (rash or negligent driving), 106(1) (causing death by negligence), 125-A and 125-B (act endangering life or safety) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered against the accused,” the SP added.

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    Home/Cities/Chandigarh News/Punjab: Woman, Grandson Among 3 Killed In Abohar Road Crash
    Home/Cities/Chandigarh News/Punjab: Woman, Grandson Among 3 Killed In Abohar Road Crash
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