Punjab woman landing from Thailand caught with 11 kg weed at Delhi airport

A Punjab woman arriving from Thailand and her accomplice were arrested at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi after customs officials recovered over 11 kg hydroponic weed from her baggage, officials said on Monday. Customs officials conducted a detailed search and recovered 11.525 kg of hydroponic weed (ganja), according to the statement. (HT Photo)

To evade detection, the two allegedly split their routes, with the woman arriving from Bangkok without baggage, and her accomplice, hailing from Gujarat, flying in separately from Kathmandu and collecting the same baggage after crossing the green channel, according to a customs statement.

The green channel at an airport is a custom exit lane for international travellers who are carrying no taxable, restricted or prohibited goods.

On August 16, acting on intelligence developed by the Air Intelligence Unit, customs officers intercepted the woman after she arrived from Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok, the statement said. She had crossed the green channel and was not carrying any baggage.

During screening, officials identified unclaimed baggage linked to her. The Gujarat man, who had arrived from Kathmandu, was subsequently intercepted while collecting the baggage after crossing the green channel, it said.

X-ray screening showed suspicious images, following which customs officials conducted a detailed search and recovered 11.525 kg of hydroponic weed (ganja), according to the statement. Hydroponic weed is a high-potency variety of cannabis cultivated in nutrient-rich water rather than soil.

Both passengers allegedly admitted their involvement in the smuggling attempt and were apprehended, the statement said.

They were booked under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.