Punjab writes to Haryana to hand over farmer hospitalised at PGIMS, Rohtak

Punjab chief secretary Anurag Verma on Saturday wrote to his Haryana counterpart, Sanjeev Kaushal, requesting the handover of a farmer, Pritpal Singh, who is admitted at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak. Tractor trolleys of farmers lined up at Shambhu on the Punjab-Haryana border on Friday. Farmer leaders have decided to halt the Delhi Chalo march till February 29. (ANI Photo)

“This is to ensure that his treatment may be carried out in Punjab free of cost by the state government. Further if any other farmer is admitted in Haryana, he should also be handed over to Punjab,” Verma wrote in the letter.

The rumour about the abduction of a farmer at Khanauri on the Sangrur-Jind border on February 21 had prompted the Haryana Police to clarify on X that the youngster it identified as Preet Singh of Nawangaon in Sangrur district of Punjab, was admitted to PGIMS, Rohtak, for treatment and was out of danger.

Punjab’s opposition parties, the Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal, had alleged that Haryana Police had abducted the farmer and brutally beaten him up. This led to the clarification from Haryana Police.

When contacted, PGIMS director Dr SS Lohchab said that Sangrur resident Pritpal Singh is undergoing treatment at the hospital’s trauma centre and there are no life-threatening injuries caused to him. “I have directed the doctors to provide him best treatment and care. I met his uncle and other family members and assured them of every possible help,” Lohchab added.

While farm unions are demanding the registration of an FIR against those responsible for the death of 21-year-old farm protester Shubh Karan Singh, the Punjab Police have expressed their inability to do so as he was injured in Garhi police station’s jurisdiction in Jind district of Haryana. The farm leaders and the protester’s father have demanded that a murder case be registered against officials of Haryana Police else they will not allow an autopsy or the cremation.