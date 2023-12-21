close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab: Youngster shot dead by friends after argument in Muktsar

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 21, 2023 03:08 PM IST

Victim’s companion hospitalised with bullet injuries after incident on Muktsar’s Kotkapura bypass; accused absconding

A 22-year-old man was shot dead by his estranged friends after an argument in Muktsar on Wednesday night, police said.

While Sumit Singh Brar of Sohangarh village in adjoining Ferozepur district died on the spot, his friend Ripanjit Singh sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment at Muktsar’s civil hospital, they said.

The crime took place near Snakkers restaurant on Muktsar’s Kotkapura bypass.

According to police sources, the accused have been identified as Luvpreet Singh Chahal and Jairit Singh of Muktsar. Efforts are on to arrest them.

“Teams are working to ascertain the motive behind the crime,” a police official said.

In his complaint at Sadar police station, Brar’s uncle Jagjit Singh said Chahal and Jairit were good friends with Sumit but they developed differences over some issues. “The accused used to visit Sumit’s house. I know both of them well. On Wednesday, when Sumit left his house in an SUV, Chahal and Jairit attacked Ripanjit and him,” he said.

Muktsar senior superintendent of police (SSP) Bhagirath Singh Meena said investigation is underway.

