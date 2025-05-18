Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, May 18, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Punjab: Yudh Nashian Virudh campaign: 250 peddlers held; 2.5 kg heroin, 46L drug money seized

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 18, 2025 05:38 AM IST

On 77th day of the anti-drug campaign, the total number of drug smugglers arrested have reached 11,746

Punjab Police on Saturday arrested 250 drug smugglers and seized 2.5 kg of heroin, 19 quintals of poppy husk and 46 lakh in drug money as part of the Yudh Nashian Virudh campaign.

Special DGP (law and order) Arpit Shukla said over 250 police teams conducted raids at 516 locations across Punjab on Saturday. (HT File)
Special DGP (law and order) Arpit Shukla said over 250 police teams conducted raids at 516 locations across Punjab on Saturday. (HT File)

With the latest arrests, the total number of drug smugglers apprehended under the campaign has risen to 11,746.

The operation, carried out on the directions of director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav, was executed simultaneously across all 28 police districts in Punjab.

Special DGP (law and order) Arpit Shukla said over 250 police teams, comprising more than 1,800 personnel and supervised by 102 gazetted officers, conducted coordinated raids at 516 locations on 77th day of the anti-drug campaign. A total of 117 FIRs were registered and 590 suspicious individuals were checked during the drive.

Under the de-addiction component, police teams motivated 93 individuals to voluntarily undergo rehabilitation and treatment.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab: Yudh Nashian Virudh campaign: 250 peddlers held; 2.5 kg heroin, 46L drug money seized
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 18, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On