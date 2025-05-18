Punjab: Yudh Nashian Virudh campaign: 250 peddlers held; 2.5 kg heroin, 46L drug money seized

Punjab Police on Saturday arrested 250 drug smugglers and seized 2.5 kg of heroin, 19 quintals of poppy husk and ₹46 lakh in drug money as part of the Yudh Nashian Virudh campaign. Special DGP (law and order) Arpit Shukla said over 250 police teams conducted raids at 516 locations across Punjab on Saturday. (HT File)

With the latest arrests, the total number of drug smugglers apprehended under the campaign has risen to 11,746.

The operation, carried out on the directions of director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav, was executed simultaneously across all 28 police districts in Punjab.

Special DGP (law and order) Arpit Shukla said over 250 police teams, comprising more than 1,800 personnel and supervised by 102 gazetted officers, conducted coordinated raids at 516 locations on 77th day of the anti-drug campaign. A total of 117 FIRs were registered and 590 suspicious individuals were checked during the drive.

Under the de-addiction component, police teams motivated 93 individuals to voluntarily undergo rehabilitation and treatment.