Punjab-based gang involved in trafficking of infants busted by Himachal police, three arrested

Dehra police have busted an interstate racket involved in the illegal trafficking and sale of newborn babies under the guise of facilitating adoption with the arrest of three persons, officials said on Saturday. Two women, among three people, were arrested from Punjab, said Dehra SP. (File)

The operation led to the arrest of key accused persons operating as part of a Punjab-based network engaged in illegal sale and trafficking of infants. According to the police, the case originated from a complaint filed by Rohit Rana on February 17, 2026, at Sansarpur Terrace police station, alleging that accused Deepak Anand had cheated him of ₹23,500 on the false pretext of arranging adoption of a newborn baby. Acting promptly on the complaint, a case was registered and investigation was taken up immediately.

“During investigation, technical analysis conducted with the assistance of the Cyber Cell revealed the location of accused Deepak Anand in Jalandhar, Punjab. Acting swiftly on reliable inputs, a special team of Sansarpur Terrace police conducted a targeted operation and apprehended the accused from Jalandhar. He was produced before the court and remanded to five days of police custody for detailed interrogation,” said Dehra police in a statement.

The police further said that during interrogation, it was revealed that Deepak was acting as an agent for a Punjab-based interstate gang involved in illegal procurement and sale of newborn babies. He used to identify and contact childless or needy couples and facilitate their connection with gang members operating from Punjab, who were engaged in trafficking newborn babies through illegal channels in exchange for money.

Further investigation led to the identification and arrest of a female gang member from Batala, Punjab, who was actively involved in the illegal trafficking network. In continuation of the investigation, the police station Terrace team has also arrested another woman, namely Anita, from Jalandhar, Punjab.

“In a significant breakthrough, police have successfully rescued one minor child during the course of investigation. As per the directions of the Juvenile Justice Board, the rescued child has been safely handed over to a Special Adoption Agency to ensure proper care, protection, and legal safeguarding,” the police said.

Dehra superintendent of police (SP), Mayank Chaudhary, said, “So far three persons have been arrested in connection with the case. Preliminary findings confirm that the accused persons were part of an organised interstate network engaged in illegal trafficking and sale of newborn babies, exploiting vulnerable situations and violating established legal procedures governing adoption. Police teams are actively working to identify and apprehend other members of the gang and to dismantle the entire trafficking network. Further investigation is in progress, and strict action as per law will be taken against all persons found involved.”