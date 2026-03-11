Punjab: Col Bath writes to DGP, seeks dept inquiry against cops for assault

Colonel Pushpinder Singh Bath has written to Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav seeking a detailed departmental inquiry against the accused Punjab police personnel, including Ropar Range DIG Nanak Singh, in connection with the alleged assault on him and his son in Patiala last year. Nanak Singh was the senior superintendent of police (SSP) of Patiala when the incident took place. Colonel Pushpinder Singh Bath

The assault on Col Bath and his son took place on the night of March 13-14, 2025, reportedly over a parking dispute in Patiala. It was after complaints regarding delay and bias in the initial investigation that a CBI probe was ordered, and multiple police officers had been charged in a Mohali CBI court.

The incident had triggered widespread outrage after videos of the alleged assault surfaced on social media, prompting the registration of a case and a subsequent probe by the CBI. The government had to suspend police personnel following the public outcry.

In the letter addressed to the DGP, Bath said that while the criminal case is under trial, several issues relating to the conduct of accused police personnel warrant a separate departmental investigation. In the letter, he listed multiple allegations, including fabrication of evidence, intimidation of witnesses misconduct, coercion and attempts to destroy CCTV footage.

According to him, the owner of a roadside eatery where the incident occurred was allegedly pressured by the accused to sign a statement to register an FIR despite not being present at the spot at the time of the incident. Bath alleged the move was intended to force his family to withdraw the complaint out of fear of a cross-FIR.

Bath also raised questions about the claim of one of the accused, Inspector Ronnie Singh, that he had come from Samana to Patiala to apprehend a drug peddler, asking whether the daily diary report (DDR) entry supporting the claim was genuine or created later to justify the action.

Bath further alleged that forensic reports linked to medico-legal reports obtained by the police from a private hospital were later found to be fake, calling it a serious breach of integrity.

In the letter, Bath also accused then Patiala SSP Nanak Singh, now posted as DIG in Ropar Range, of filing a false affidavit in court regarding when he was informed about the incident. He claimed his wife had contacted the officer on the morning of March 14 and later met him the same day.

Seeking action, the Colonel urged the DGP to order a detailed departmental inquiry against the officers concerned and requested that the accused policemen remain suspended until the conclusion of the trial to ensure a fair and transparent investigation.

In December, the CBI had submitted a chargesheet in a Mohali court against five cops.