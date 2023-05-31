Panjab University clears the air, says Punjabi will continue to be compulsory

Amid reports that Panjab University (PU) was planning to remove Punjabi as a compulsory subject at graduation level, evoking criticism and confusion, PU authorities have confirmed that the speculations were false and Punjabi will continue to remain compulsory as before. Panjab University vice-chancellor Renu Vig confirmed, “Punjabi will be taught in all six semesters.” (HT)

On May 1, during the meeting of the board of undergraduate studies in Punjabi, School of Punjabi Studies, PU, it was unanimously resolved that the minor course on adoption of the National Education Policy (NEP) be Punjabi and it should be taught in all six semesters of graduation.

Students who have not studied Punjabi at any level or stage will opt for Modern Indian Language (basic Punjabi) as a compulsory subject.

However, the agenda approved by the PU syndicate for adoption of NEP on May 27 listed Punjabi as an ability enhancement course (AEC) and the History and Culture of Punjab as a common value-added course (VAC).

As per UGC guidelines, the AEC courses are taught up to fourth semester, while VAC courses are taught up to second semester, which led many to believe that Punjabi’s compulsory status was being revoked.

A syndicate member, who attended the meeting and wished not to be named, said the syndicate was presented with the course design for only the first year of UG courses, where Punjabi had been mentioned as a compulsory subject, which is why the agenda was approved.

A senior member of the syndicate confirmed that till now the curriculum had been designed for the first year only, but there was no question of revoking Punjabi’s compulsory status in the undergraduate degrees.

As per the curriculum structure shared by her, Punjabi has been offered the status as a separate vertical and exams worth two credits will be taken in the first and second semester for Punjabi. She said the authorities will also consider including Punjabi under one of the other subject baskets as suggested by the UGC.

MP writes to Vice-President

Meanwhile, AAP’s Rajya Sabha member Vikramjit Sahney on Tuesday took up the issue with Vice-President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar, who is also the PU chancellor.

Through a letter, Sahney said the PU syndicate took the arbitrary decision to make Punjabi as a minor subject. As a result, its teaching will be limited to two semesters only with two credits.

He said the syndicate had no authority to change the decisions of board of studies and language faculty. All it can do is, refer back the recommendations for reconsideration.

“There are more than 200 colleges in Punjab affiliated to PU where this decision will be of far-reaching results. Moreover, this decision is also contrary to the Punjab Official Language Act and attracts legal bindings,” the MP wrote, seeking the chancellor’s intervention in the matter.

Former Punjab education minister and Shiromani Akali Dal leader Dr Daljit Singh Cheema also took to social media to protest the decision to include Punjabi as an ability enhancement course. Terming it an anti-Punjabi decision, he said it needed to be reversed immediately.

The joint action committee (JAC) of PU student bodies also submitted a memorandum demanding that the decision be withdrawn.