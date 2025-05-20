Punjabi varsity exam results delayed as assessors refuse to check answer sheets amid pending payment

Though exams have already commenced, Punjabi University is yet to declare the results of the preceding semester as assessors have refused to check anwer sheets owing to non-clearance of payments. The controller of examinations on Monday wrote a letter to all the departments and its constituent colleges to get the answers sheets of the preceding semester (December 2024) evaluated by May 25. Acting vice-chancellor says examination branch officials have been asked to give a report on the delay.

Sources said results of around 60-65 per cent were yet to be announced. Averagely, around 750 examinations of different subjects are held in December. As per officials, around 15 lakh answer sheets are yet to be evaluated.

As per the documents accessed by HT, Punjabi University has not cleared the pending dues to the tune of ₹8.76 crore of the evaluators until January. The examination controller, in a letter to the vice-chancellor in January, wrote, “The evaluators refused to accept the answer sheets owing to the pending payments of their previous evaluations. It is impossible to announce the results for December 2024.”

Officials in the examination branch, seeking anonymity, said staff shortage was also hindering the functioning. “Pending results can’t be announced in time as the answer sheets are still pending with the examination branch. Some already checked answer sheets could not be transported to the university as there is a shortage of vehicles,” said a senior officer.

When asked about the delay in announcing results of December 2024, Prof Karamjit Singh, acting vice-chancellor, said, “This is a serious issue. It should not have happened. I have already asked examination branch officials to give a report on the delay. We are already working on it.”

Later in the evening, the university issued a statement, mentioning that authorities were giving special attention to the examination branch to improve its functioning. “The disbursement process related to paper evaluation is also being expedited. Bills amounting to approximately ₹34 lakh have already been sent to the audit office and bills worth around ₹1.13 crore have been submitted for approval to the vice-chancellor,” reads the press release.