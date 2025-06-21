Punjabi youth trapped in Iran: Rescued from traffickers, now amid conflict

Out of the frying pan into the fire. This idiom describes the condition of the three Punjabi youth who were rescued by the Iranian police from the clutches of human traffickers but are now forced to live in the strife ridden country as the Indian government has so far not been able to arrange their safe return. The family of Bhagowal resident Amritpal Singh has lost touch with him after tension accelerated between Iran and Israel. (iStock)

The family of Bhagowal resident Amritpal Singh has lost touch with him after tension accelerated between Iran and Israel.

“After the Israel attack, he was very scared. He told us that they were being shifted to a safer place but for the last three-four days, we have not heard from him which has left us worried”, said Amritpal’s uncle Gurdev Singh.

“We are told that the war like situation has hampered the diplomatic process for their repatriation but any delay will put their lives at a greater risk”, he added.

“It is good that the government is making efforts for safe return of its other citizens from Iran. It should also bring our children back”, said Gurdip Kaur, Amritpal’s mother.

Amritpal and two other youth from Nawanshahr and Sangrur, had paid hefty sums to travel agents of Hoshiarpur to go to Australia in search of work but they were made to travel to Iran where three of them were abducted on May 1 by alleged human traffickers who demanded ransom from their families. After diplomatic intervention, the Iran police rescued them earlier this month but since then they are in police custody. The travel agents are still at large.