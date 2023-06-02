Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab-origin man fined for selling ordinary liquor as expensive brand

Punjab-origin man fined for selling ordinary liquor as expensive brand

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 02, 2023 01:45 PM IST

Sandeep Minhas, who belongs to Jalandhar and is staying in California, was recently found guilty of selling ordinary liquor as limited-edition bourbon in US between May 2018 and February 2019

Sandeep Minhas, a Punjab-origin resident of California, has been found guilty of selling ordinary liquor as limited-edition bourbon of an expensive brand in the United States.

Sandeep Minhas, a Punjab-origin resident of California, generated a profit of $30,000 ( <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24.68 lakh) between May 2018 and February 2019 by auctioning the ordinary liquor to three auctioneers in the United Kingdom. (Representational photo)
Sandeep Minhas, a Punjab-origin resident of California, generated a profit of $30,000 ( 24.68 lakh) between May 2018 and February 2019 by auctioning the ordinary liquor to three auctioneers in the United Kingdom. (Representational photo)

Minhas generated a profit of $30,000 ( 24.68 lakh) between May 2018 and February 2019 by auctioning the ordinary liquor to three auctioneers in the United Kingdom.

According to a recent pre-trial diversion agreement of United States attorney western district of Kentucky, Minhas, who is originally from Jalandhar and lives in Manteca, CA, used to obtain empty bottles of Pappy Van Winkle Bourbon online and then fill it with a “foreign substance that was not the original liquid” before sealing the bottle to make them appear genuine and unopened.

The agreement stated that he later sent 10 parcels of foreign substance liquor filled in these bottles to auction houses in the UK, which paid him $30,000 ( 24.68 lakh).

The agreement stated that the attorney will not pursue further criminal prosecution for two years if Minhas abides to agreement conditions, which include not violating any federal, state and local law and paying restitution amounting to $35,000 ( 28.8 lakh) to the victims.

