Punjab-origin man fined for selling ordinary liquor as expensive brand

Sandeep Minhas, a Punjab-origin resident of California, has been found guilty of selling ordinary liquor as limited-edition bourbon of an expensive brand in the United States. Sandeep Minhas, a Punjab-origin resident of California, generated a profit of $30,000 ( ₹ 24.68 lakh) between May 2018 and February 2019 by auctioning the ordinary liquor to three auctioneers in the United Kingdom. (Representational photo)

According to a recent pre-trial diversion agreement of United States attorney western district of Kentucky, Minhas, who is originally from Jalandhar and lives in Manteca, CA, used to obtain empty bottles of Pappy Van Winkle Bourbon online and then fill it with a “foreign substance that was not the original liquid” before sealing the bottle to make them appear genuine and unopened.

The agreement stated that he later sent 10 parcels of foreign substance liquor filled in these bottles to auction houses in the UK, which paid him $30,000 ( ₹24.68 lakh).

The agreement stated that the attorney will not pursue further criminal prosecution for two years if Minhas abides to agreement conditions, which include not violating any federal, state and local law and paying restitution amounting to $35,000 ( ₹28.8 lakh) to the victims.

