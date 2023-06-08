Punjab’s AAP govt irresponsible, says BJP leader on drug mafia, gangsters

Hoshiarpur: Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said on Thursday that the Punjab government led by Bhagwant Mann was acting irresponsibly as a result of which there was a rule of gangsters and drug mafia. Shekhawat said that a new chapter of development had been written in nine years of BJP rule. (AP File Photo)

Addressing a press conference in Hoshiarpur to list the achievements of the Narendra Modi government, he said the Centre had met the demand of additional paramilitary forces for the state, yet the law and order scenario was bad. He said that ill-governance had hit the police morale.

Shekhawat said that a new chapter of development had been written in nine years of BJP rule and the country was touching new heights under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “India has become a force to reckon with. At world forums, no decision, whether it is related to economy, security or environment, can be taken by ignoring its viewpoint. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, our country has acquired the ability to exert influence on all major global issues,” he said.

He said democracy had strengthened as the government had empowered the marginalised sections of society and adopted zero tolerance towards corruption. Ever since the BJP had come to power in 2014, the country had made great strides in every field, he added.

Trashing reports that the rich-poor divide had widened in the country and only the chosen ones reaped the benefits of government’s economic policies, Shekhawat said that economic growth surely was trickling down to the bottom. “The government is taking measures for inclusive growth, so that the benefits are distributed fairly across society. Policies are being designed to create opportunities for all,” he added.