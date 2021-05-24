Punjab’s cotton crop area claim last season holds no water

As cotton sowing is in full swing in Punjab, questions have been raised on the state agriculture department’s previous claim that in 2020 more than one-lakh hectare area was diversified into cotton from water-guzzling paddy.

Sources admit that the official claim that last year’s area under cotton was enhanced from 3.9 lakh hectares in 2019 to 5.01 lakh hectares across the semi-arid region of southern Punjab does not hold water.

Officials said it is surprising that no clarification has been issued by the agriculture department, the portfolio held by chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on an overstretched claim of record cultivation of cotton last year.

“It appeared to be a case of an exaggeration to claim drastic success in crop diversification. Cotton production data belies any such claim,” says an official privy to the cotton production.

Agriculture director Dr Sukhdev Singh Sidhu said last season, only 2.51 lakh hectare was covered under cotton.

“I cannot comment about the statements made before my joining the office in February this year. But as per official record, for this year, we have set the target to bring 3.25 lakh hectares under crop, an increase of 20% area than 2020. As per the weekly report till May 17, sowing was completed on a 1.80-lakh hectare area. It will be over in another one week,” he said.

In the 2020-21 season, an estimated 45-50 lakh quintal cotton was purchased by Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) and private players.

Agriculture experts say one hectare produces an average of 20 quintals of raw cotton and Punjab should have produced close to one-crore quintals if the cash crop was actually sown on 5 lakh hectares.

“Last season was good, and the cotton-growing area did not witness any major pest attack. An average farmer produced between 8-12 quintals from one acre is on par with the past trend of a good yield. No protest by farmer unions, who are most active in Malwa districts, is an indicator that overall yield was good,” say sources in agriculture and cotton industry.