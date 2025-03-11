Punjab’s crackdown on drugs: Dealer’s illegal property demolished in Sunam

As part of its Yudh Nasheyan Virudh (War Against Drugs) drive, the Punjab government on Tuesday demolished an illegal structure built by drug dealer Budh Singh Budha on Stadium Road in Sunam town. Police overseeing the demolition of an illegal structure built by a drug peddler in Sunam town of Sangrur district on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

This is the first such demolition carried out in Sangrur, the home district of chief minister Bhagwant Mann, who had on February 28 set a 90-day deadline to rid Punjab of its drug problem. Since then, Punjab has seen more than 20 demolitions across various districts.

The action was taken after police received complaints about criminal activities, including drug dealing, taking place at the site, which belongs to the local market committee.

Sangrur senior superintendent of police Sartaj Singh Chahal said: “We had reports about this property being misused as a drug-selling hub and for other unlawful activities. We, along with the administration, will continue to take strict measures against those involved in such illegal activities.”

Budha faces six cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and one under the Excise Act. His criminal activities date back to 2010 when the first FIR was registered against him.

On Monday, the property of a woman and her daughter involved in illicit drug trade was razed in a settlement near the Barnala bus stand.