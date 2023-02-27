Punjab’s draft agri policy to be in public domain by March end: Minister

Agriculture minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Monday held discussions with the representatives of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta-Ugrahan) regarding farmers’ issues of Punjab and the new agriculture policy. Submitting 39 points for resolving at the government level, the BKU leaders said that due to lack of will power of the previous dispensations, the state is facing a agrarian crisis. (HT File Photo)

In the meeting held here, president of the farm body Joginder Singh Ugrahan and general secretary Sukhdev Singh Kokri, suggested that there should be no unfair distribution of land and agricultural equipment, usury should be abolished and all round development of three main resources of agriculture such as water, land and human labour should be ensured.

Dhaliwal reiterated, Mann government was committed to implement pro-Punjab agriculture model, consequently, the work of drafting agriculture policy of Punjab has been initiated in just eleven months, and we are fully committed to implement it in a true spirit, he added. The agriculture minister said, agriculture issues such as water, electricity, pesticides, fertiliser control are the subject of the state government.

He said the issues suggested by the farmers union would be considered by the committee constituted for drafting Punjab Agriculture Policy, and their points would also be shared with the public for further discussion.

In this series, suggestions of about 8,500 farmers have been taken for agriculture policy during the first ever government-farmers milni held in Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana, informed the minister, adding that the state government has opened the way for the international market for basmati of the state by banning 10 agricultural pesticides, which has directly benefited the farmers. He said the draft agriculture policy of Punjab would be placed before the people of the state by March 31 to ensure that economic condition of the farmers could be improved.

Principal Secretary Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Sumer Singh Gurjar, Secretary Arshdeep Singh Thind, Director Gurvinder Singh, Punjab Agricultural University Ludhiana Vice Chancellor Dr. Satveer Singh Gosal and Punjab State Farmers and Agricultural Workers Commission Chairman Sukhpal Singh were also present.