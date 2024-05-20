Punjab’s power demand peaks at 14K MW, season’s highest

Amid rising temperatures, the power demand in Punjab has crossed 14,000 megawatts (MW) this month. Last year, the maximum power demand for the month was 11,987 MW, recorded on May 23. Overall, the power demand in May has increased by more than 16% compared with the corresponding period last year. Commuters cover their faces for protection from the scorching heat in Jalandhar on Monday. (PTI)

On Saturday and Sunday, the maximum demand was 13,125 MW and 13,041 MW, respectively. On Monday afternoon, it touched the 14,038 MW mark. The power supply on Saturday and Sunday was 2,605 lakh units and 2,591 lakh units, respectively. Last year, the maximum power supply in this month was 2,333 lakh units, seen on May 23.

The average daily supply by Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) this month has increased by around 21% (2,070 lakh units) than 1,700 lakh units per day in the correspondent month of last year.

Pertinently, the Punjab temperatures have remained above normal for the last three days. As per the PSPCL report, the average supply from the three state-run thermal plants is around 320 lakh units per day. The coal stock in the thermal plant of Lehra Mohabbat is for 27 days, Ropar 19 days and Goindwal 21 days. The private thermal power plant in Rajpura has 25 days of coal stock while the one in Talwandi Sabo has just three days of stock. The coal supply in Talwandi Sabo has been hit due to farmers’ blockade of railway lines in Shambu. Once farmers lift the protest from railway tracks, the coal supply situation will improve.

The PSPCL is using its solar plants to meet the maximum demand in the daytime. The PSPCL has started supplying power to the agricultural sector in the morning as solar installations begin generating maximum power at that time.

A PSPCL official said Punjab has seen a consistent rise in the demand for the last four months . The maximum power demand in a day in the last financial year was 15,325 MW, but it may touch the 16,500-MW mark this year as the paddy sowing season is about to start. Punjab is supplying 300 units of power per month free to domestic consumers, a poll promise made by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government. This has also led to an increase in power consumption in the rural areas.