Punjab’s Sikhiya Kranti initiative: AAP MLA Chetan Singh Jouramajra loses cool over schoolkids ‘roaming freely’ during programme

ByKaram Prakash, Patiala
Apr 08, 2025 08:32 AM IST

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA and former minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra had been invited as chief guest to inaugurate new infrastructure projects under Punjab government's Sikhiya Kranti' initiative at the Lt Mohit Garg Government Senior Secondary School on Monday.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA and former minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra on Monday lost his cool when he deemed the programme at a government school in Samana, where he was a chief guest, an utter mismanagement.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA and former minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra on Monday lost his cool when he deemed the programme at a government school in Samana, where he was a chief guest, an utter mismanagement. (HT File)
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA and former minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra on Monday lost his cool when he deemed the programme at a government school in Samana, where he was a chief guest, an utter mismanagement. (HT File)

Jouramajra had been invited as chief guest to inaugurate new infrastructure projects under Punjab government’s Sikhiya Kranti’ initiative at the Lt Mohit Garg Government Senior Secondary School on Monday.

When the AAP MLA was requested to address the gathering, he lost his cool and schooled the teachers over alleged lack of management.

He got so upset that he told the gathering that he would give a written complaint to the Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann and the education minister regarding poor management on the occasion.

“Is this a planned programme? This is a completely failed programme. Why were parents not informed? Teachers have no command over their students who are roaming freely during the programme. Is this a school? I don’t know how you teach them if you don’t have any command over students,” said Jouramajra while scolding school staff.

It was learnt that the AAP MLA got miffed over poor gathering during the programme.

Reacting to the AAP MLA’s behaviour, Hardeep Toderpur, senior leader, Democratic Teachers Front, said that they condemn the MLA’s behavoiur. “He should apologise for his behaviour. All teachers are qualified and selected on merit. Besides, parents of schoolchildren, who belong to farmer communities, are busy in preparation of harvesting wheat,” said Toderpur.

Follow Us On