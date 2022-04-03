Punjab’s tax collection hits all-time high at ₹24,772 crore in last fiscal
Patiala: Despite the coronavirus pandemic and tax cut on petroleum products, Punjab reported its highest tax collection in last fiscal. In 2021-22, Punjab collected ₹24,772 crore various taxes, including value-added tax (VAT), goods and services tax (GST), central sales tax (CST) and Punjab state development tax (PSDT), a jump of 30% from 2020-21, when the state got a revenue of ₹18,977 crore.
“The overall collection has improved. It will get better as I have asked the officials to crack the whip on tax evaders. Our aim is to provide conducive atmosphere to genuine tax payers by punishing the evaders,” said finance, excise and taxation minister Harpal Singh Cheema. He said from the day one, the AAP government is working to increase revenue by plugging tax evasions and in March alone, the GST collection has increased by ₹224 crore.
Financial commissioner, Punjab excise and taxation, A Venu Prasad said despite Covid, Punjab collected ₹5,795 crore more than 2020-21. He said that increase in collection has been seen in Ludhiana, Fatehgarh Sahib and other major industrial towns, as the department acted against the tax evaders. He said FIRs have been registered against persons who indulged in bogus billing. The department is taking help of advanced software and built own data centre to track tax evasion.
VAT collection up
The overall VAT revenue in the last fiscal was ₹ 7,533 crore, a jump of 25% from the previous year when the state collected ₹5,987 crore. The year-on-year surge in VAT revenue was driven by rise in fuel prices. Diesel and petrol account for 90% of the value-added tax in government kitty and the remaining 10% comes from aviation turbine fuel, and liquor.
“The decrease in VAT on petroleum products has increased sale and yielded good results,” said an official. The state government had lowered the VAT on petrol and diesel to make them cheaper by ₹10 per litre and ₹5 litre.
The central sales tax also increased by 35% in last fiscal with annual collection of ₹249 crore.
However, the GST mop-up remains much lower than the protected revenue of ₹32,868 crore annually. At the time of switching to the GST, the Centre had guaranteed 14% year-on-year growth over the 2015-16-base and the state was to be compensated for any shortfall. The new indirect tax regime was implemented from July 1, 2017.
-
Mann ended corruption in Punjab within 10 days: Kejriwal
Ahmedabad Appealing the people of Gujarat to give the Aam Aadmi Party a chance and accusing the ruling BJP of becoming arrogant, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann on Saturday conducted a roadshow in Ahmedabad. Kejriwal, who is the AAP's national convener, and Mann set out on a two-km roadshow, dubbed as “Tiranga Gaurav Yatra.”
-
Rejig: Punjab gets new DCs in 10 districts
In another rejig by the Punjab government, 10 districts got new deputy commissioners (DCs) on Saturday evening. According to the orders issued by chief secretary, Punjab, Gupreet Singh Khaira, who was posted as the deputy commissioner of Amritsar, has now been posted as the deputy commissioner, Muktsar Sahib. Sandeep Hans, deputy commissioner, Patiala, will now be the deputy commissioner, Hoshiarpur, whereas Sakshi Sawhney has been posted as the Patiala DC.
-
Wave Group homebuyers stage protest over delay in delivery of flats in Noida
Homebuyers of Wave Group's Amore apartments in Noida staged a protest on Saturday against the delay in delivery of flats. Around 55 homebuyers reached the project site located in Sector 32 at 10am and raised slogans against the office-bearers of the real estate developer. The residential project was announced in the year 2012 and the Wave Group had promised that it will give possession of the flats to the buyers by 2016.
-
Betting racket busted in Noida, 6 suspects held
The Noida Phase 1 Police on Saturday busted an alleged betting racket for betting on cricket matches in the ongoing Indian Premier League, and earlier on the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections too, said the officials. Six people were also arrested from Sector 10 on Saturday for their alleged involvement in the gambling.
-
Day after issuing notification to close meat shops during Navratri, Ghaziabad mayor ‘rectifies’ order
A day after ordering meat shops in Ghaziabad to close during Navratri, mayor Asha Sharma issued an amendment on Saturday that said stores should follow the Uttar Pradesh government's directives in the matter. On Friday, the Ghaziabad municipal corporation issued an order, signed by Sharma, which ordered all meat shops in the city to stay shut from April 2 to 10 in light of the nine-day Hindu festival of Navratri.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics